Royals' Eric Hosmer: Extends hit streak to 15 games

Hosmer went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's final contest before the All-Star break against the Dodgers.

Most impressive about the first baseman's fourth-inning blast, Hosmer's 12th of the year, is that it came off Clayton Kershaw on a night when the pitcher made MLB history (it was the first time a player struck out at least 13 in a complete game with fewer than 100 pitches). Hosmer is now riding a 15-game hitting streak and a season-high .318 batting average into the All-Star break. He arguably tops the list of All-Star Game snubs this year, as Toronto's Justin Smoak and Oakland's Yonder Alonso won the vote.