Royals' Eric Hosmer: Goes 3-for-5 against White Sox

Hosmer went 3-for-5 with a triple during Wednesday's loss to Chicago.

It's been a dreadful start to the season for the first baseman, as Hosmer sports a .220/.273/.293 slash line. Patience will likely pay off, though. His three-year averages entering 2017 went to the tune of 77 runs, 17 home runs, 85 RBI and a .278/.338/.432 line, and he improved significantly each of the past two seasons. Expecting his 2016 numbers might be asking too much, but Hosmer's track record suggests this is a potential buy-low spot.