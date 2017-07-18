Royals' Eric Hosmer: Goes yard in lopsided defeat
Hosmer went 2-for-5 with a solo homer Monday against the Tigers.
Hosmer's 13th home run of the season came with his team trailing 8-1 in what ended as a 10-2 loss. He had been just 1-for-11 since the All-Star break after hitting safely in 15 straight coming in, so hopefully this performance gets the soon-to-be free agent going again.
