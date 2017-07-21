Royals' Eric Hosmer: Hits 14th bomb in win over Tigers

Hosmer went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and three runs during Thursday's win over Detroit.

Hosmer is up to nine round trippers, 25 RBI and 25 runs through his past 34 games, and somewhat quietly, he's well on his way to another rock-solid fantasy campaign. The 27-year-old first baseman owns an impressive .315/.372/.493 slash line with 14 homers, 46 RBI and 55 runs for the year.