Royals' Eric Hosmer: Launches ninth homer of year Saturday

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Hosmer's ninth blast of the campaign gave the Royals their first lead of the game in the fourth inning of a winning effort. He's been a solid fantasy option as evidenced by his .300/.357/.466 slash line, and his production is very similar to his strong 2015 season, which is great news after his struggles in 2016.