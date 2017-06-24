Royals' Eric Hosmer: Launches ninth homer of year Saturday

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Hosmer's ninth blast of the campaign gave the Royals their first lead of the game in the fourth inning of a winning effort. He's been a solid fantasy option as evidenced by his .300/.357/.466 slash line, and his production is very similar to his strong 2015 season, which is great news after his struggles in 2016.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories