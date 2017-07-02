Royals' Eric Hosmer: Stays hot with two-run shot

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a two run home run during Saturday's loss to Minnesota.

The homer was Hosmer's 11th of the season, and he now sports a rock-solid .906 OPS through 28 games since the beginning of June. He'll probably have a difficult time matching last season's 25 round trippers and 104 RBI, but his .305 batting average is a career-high mark. Hosmer remains a solid fantasy asset in all settings.