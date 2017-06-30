Royals' Eric Skoglund: Recalled from Triple-A
Skoglund was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
It's unclear what role Skoglund will assume during his second stint with the Royals this season -- as he has featured as both a starter and a reliever for the big club -- but he'll likely offer some depth out of the bullpen for Saturday's doubleheader. He could slot into the rotation for a spot start thereafter, but the Royals will likely cross that bridge when they come to it. Jake Junis was optioned to Omaha in a corresponding move.
