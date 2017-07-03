Royals' Eric Skoglund: Sent back to minors
Skoglund was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.
With Danny Duffy (oblique) expected to return to the rotation this week, the Royals won't need a fifth starter until after the All-Star break. This prompted the team to send Skoglund back to the minors to continue starting, while Al Alburquerque was brought up in a corresponding move to serve as bullpen depth. The 24-year-old struggled mightily over his last two starts for the big club, so he could end up sticking around Omaha for an extended period while he works some things out.
