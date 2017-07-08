Royals' Foster Griffin: To play in All-Star Futures Game
Griffin will participate in Sunday's All-Star Futures Game in Miami, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The Royals' first-round pick in 2014 is enjoying a breakout minor-league campaign this year. Griffin was promoted to Double-A after posting a 2.86 ERA through 10 games with High-A Wilmington, and has since continued having success, going 6-1 with a 2.08 ERA for Northwest Arkansas. The left-hander struggled over the last two seasons, but said he's been helped in 2017 by a new sense of confidence to go after hitters early in counts. "Griffin has continued to take steps forward in his development this year," said Royals director of minor league operations Ronnie Richardson. "He has a tremendous work ethic and really is a student of the game."
