Cecchini received a spring training invitation from the Royals on Saturday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Cecchini was reported to have a shot at the 25-man roster after being traded to Milwaukee in 2016, but he spent the entire year with Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he slashed just .271/.325/.380 in 469 plate appearances. He'll make another run at the big leagues in 2017 with the Royals, but he'll likely need to show some significant improvement and receive some depth chart help to get there.