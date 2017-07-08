Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Returned to Royals
Sparkman was returnedto the Royals organization Saturday and will be assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
A Rule 5 pick by the Blue Jays this past offseason, Sparkman was designated for assignment by Toronto earlier in the week. Sparkman was shelled by the Red Sox in his second outing of the season last Sunday, surrendering seven earned runs while recording just one out. He'll likely work out of the bullpen once he arrives to his new team in Arkansas.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Glenn Sparkman: DFA'd by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Glenn Sparkman: Activated by Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Glenn Sparkman: Nearing activation•
-
Blue Jays' Glenn Sparkman: Heading to Double-A for next step in rehab•
-
Blue Jays' Glenn Sparkman: Completes first rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Glenn Sparkman: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...