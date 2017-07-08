Sparkman was returnedto the Royals organization Saturday and will be assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

A Rule 5 pick by the Blue Jays this past offseason, Sparkman was designated for assignment by Toronto earlier in the week. Sparkman was shelled by the Red Sox in his second outing of the season last Sunday, surrendering seven earned runs while recording just one out. He'll likely work out of the bullpen once he arrives to his new team in Arkansas.