Kennedy (2-6) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Tigers.

Both runs scored on solo shots by Alex Avila and Miguel Cabrera after Kennedy had already been handed a 5-0 lead by the Royals offense. After starting off the season 0-6, the right-hander has now won two of his last three starts, but his inability to keep the ball in the park remains an issue -- Kennedy has served up at least one homer in 11 straight outings, leaving him with a 4.72 ERA and 1.9 HR/9 on the year. He'll next take the mound Monday on the road against the Mariners.

