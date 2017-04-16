Royals' Ian Kennedy: Dominant in no-decision Sunday

Kennedy allowed two hits while walking two and striking out 10 over eight scoreless innings to earn a no-decision in Sunday's 1-0 victory over the Angels.

Kennedy continues his strong start to 2017 and now owns a 2.37 ERA despite having an 0-2 record. The veteran right-hander didn't allow a hit until C.J. Cron hit a double with two outs in the fifth inning. The 10-strikeout performance was the 13th double-figure strikeout game of Kennedy's career, and he entered with an 0-4 record and 6.55 ERA in five career outings against the Angels. If he can limit the long balls and pitch effectively to contact like he's done so far this year, Kennedy can remain a solid back-of-the-rotation starter in deep mixed leagues.