Royals' Ian Kennedy: Dominant in no-decision Sunday
Kennedy allowed two hits while walking two and striking out 10 over eight scoreless innings to earn a no-decision in Sunday's 1-0 victory over the Angels.
Kennedy continues his strong start to 2017 and now owns a 2.37 ERA despite having an 0-2 record. The veteran right-hander didn't allow a hit until C.J. Cron hit a double with two outs in the fifth inning. The 10-strikeout performance was the 13th double-figure strikeout game of Kennedy's career, and he entered with an 0-4 record and 6.55 ERA in five career outings against the Angels. If he can limit the long balls and pitch effectively to contact like he's done so far this year, Kennedy can remain a solid back-of-the-rotation starter in deep mixed leagues.
More News
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Gets outdueled in strong start Monday•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Struggles to find strike zone Wednesday•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Up to 17.1 scoreless innings in spring training•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Tosses two scoreless innings in spring debut•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Loses despite lasting into eighth inning•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Takes no-decision Tuesday against Twins•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...