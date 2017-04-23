Royals' Ian Kennedy: Lack of support leaves him winless

Kennedy (0-2) pitched seven innings, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three Rangers in Saturday's no-decision.

Kennedy's second straight quality start pushed his ERA and WHIP down to 2.08 and 1.04, respectively, over 26 innings. Unfortunately for the right-hander, the Royals have scored a total of three runs over Kennedy's four starts, leaving him with nothing but an 0-2 record and two no-decisions to show for a fine start to the campaign. Minnesota is on tap for Kennedy's next showing Friday at home.