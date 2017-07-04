Royals' Ian Kennedy: Stays hot with win over Mariners
Kennedy (3-6) allowed just one run on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 6.2 innings in a win Monday over the Mariners.
After a brutal start to the season, Kennedy has figured things out over his past four starts. He owned a 5.40 ERA on June 10, but since then he has allowed just six runs over 24.1 innings (2.22 ERA) with a nifty 20:7 K:BB. Kennedy isn't going to be an ace for the rest of the season, but he posted an ERA under 4.00 two out of the previous three seasons, and he's starting to show that Kennedy is still around.
