Royals' Ian Kennedy: Stretches unbeaten streak to seven

Kennedy allowed two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out six over 6.2 innings in Sunday's no-decision against the Rangers.

Kennedy didn't allow a single runner to get into scoring position, but he served up solo homers to Mike Napoli and Drew Robinson. The veteran right-hander's giving up a career-worst 1.83 HR/9 this season, and his 4.32 ERA would look much uglier if not for a lucky .214 BABIP allowed that's well ahead of his career .284 rate. While some of it has been propped up by luck, Kennedy does still own a seven-game unbeaten streak heading into Friday's home date with the White Sox.