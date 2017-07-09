Royals' Ian Kennedy: Wraps up first half with quality start

Kennedy tossed six quality innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Saturday marked the first time in 2017 in which the righty tossed 100-plus pitches in consecutive outings, suggesting he's fully recovered from a late-May hamstring injury. Kennedy's results also indicate he's found his stride, as the veteran has logged quality starts in his last three outings while avoiding a loss in six consecutive contests. He'll take an ugly 4.45 ERA into the break, but will be accompanied by a more friendly 1.17 WHIP over 16 starts.