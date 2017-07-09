Royals' Ian Kennedy: Wraps up first half with quality start
Kennedy tossed six quality innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven.
Saturday marked the first time in 2017 in which the righty tossed 100-plus pitches in consecutive outings, suggesting he's fully recovered from a late-May hamstring injury. Kennedy's results also indicate he's found his stride, as the veteran has logged quality starts in his last three outings while avoiding a loss in six consecutive contests. He'll take an ugly 4.45 ERA into the break, but will be accompanied by a more friendly 1.17 WHIP over 16 starts.
More News
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Stays hot with win over Mariners•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Deals seven strong innings Wednesday•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Lasts just 4.2 against Boston•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Earns first win of 2017•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Fails to capitalize against Padres•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Still chasing first win•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...