Royals' Jake Junis: Heading back to Omaha
Junis was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
The Royals are set to make a corresponding roster move ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Giants. Junis, who was recalled Wednesday, made one appearance during his stint with the Royals, tossing one scoreless frame while allowing two walks and a hit. He figures to slot back into the bullpen once he gets back to Omaha.
