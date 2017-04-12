Royals' Jake Junis: Receives call to majors
Junis was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old pitched well in his season debut at Omaha, allowing just two runs across 6.1 innings while fanning seven batters, so he'll get the chance to make his inaugural major-league appearance. Junis will add some length to the Royals bullpen, but likely will be limited to relatively low-leverage situations.
