Royals' Jake Junis: Sent back to minors
Junis was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
After getting knocked around for six runs in six innings Thursday, Junis was sent back to Omaha to make room on the roster for Eric Skoglund. The 24-year-old compiled a 6.00 ERA and 26:12 K:BB in six starts (33 innings) for the Royals. With Danny Duffy (oblique) nearing a return to the rotation, Junis may not see another start with the big club for the foreseeable future.
