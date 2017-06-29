Royals' Jake Junis: Serves up three homers in loss
Junis (2-2) gave up six runs on seven hits (including three homers) and three walks while striking out five over six innings in Thursday's loss to the Tigers.
Justin Upton's three-run shot put Junis in an early hole, and Junis only dug himself deeper with home runs allowed in the third and fourth innings. It hasn't been pretty for the 24-year-old Junis, who now has a 5.66 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 35 innings with the big club this season. He may very well lose his spot in the rotation once Danny Duffy (oblique) is cleared to return.
