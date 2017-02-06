Royals' Jason Hammel: Agrees to deal with Royals

Hammel (elbow) signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Royals pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

The deal also includes a mutual option for a third year. The right-hander had a passable season with the Cubs in 2016, sporting a 3.83 ERA and 15 wins by the season's end, but given Chicago's multitude of other options, he was forced to latch on with another team more in need of starting pitching. Hammel seems primed to jump right into Kansas City's rotation once his elbow is back to full strength, which could bode well for him given the strong defense that will soon lie behind him.