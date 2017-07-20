Royals' Jason Hammel: Delivers quality start in Wednesday's no-decision
Hammel allowed only one run on four hits and a walk over 6.1 innings but had to settle for a no-decision in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Tigers. He struck out two.
Kelvin Herrera was battling a fever and blew the save in the top of the ninth inning, denying Hammel his fifth win of the year despite a strong effort. After a rough start to the season the veteran righty has turned things around, producing quality starts in six of his last nine outings while posting a 3.56 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over that stretch. He'll get a rematch with the Tigers in Detroit on Monday.
