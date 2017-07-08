Royals' Jason Hammel: Fans seven in loss

Hammel (4-8) struck out seven and allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks over six innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

The Dodgers are scorching hot and boast a deep lineup, so this was actually one of Hammel's better outings of the year, despite the loss. His 5.04 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 7.3 K/9 don't jump off the page, but Hammel has now allowed three runs or fewer in six of his past seven starts. An improved second half isn't out of the question with Hammel building momentum heading into the All-Star break.