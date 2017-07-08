Royals' Jason Hammel: Fans seven through six in loss

Hammel (4-8) allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven batters during Friday's loss to the Dodgers.

Despite taking the loss, the Dodgers are scorching hot and boast a deep lineup, so this was actually one of Hammel's better outings of the year. His 5.04 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 7.3 K/9 don't jump off the page, but Hammel has now allowed three runs or fewer in six of his past seven starts. An improved second half isn't out of the question with Hammel building momentum heading into the All-Star break.