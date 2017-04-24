Royals' Jason Hammel: Lasts just three innings Sunday
Hammel (0-2) lasted just three innings, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five Rangers in Sunday's loss.
The right-hander delivered a terrible start at an inopportune time. With the Royals' bullpen already taxed from a 13-inning affair earlier in the series, Hammel dished the shortest outing for any Royals starter so far this season. Through four starts with his new team, the 34-year-old owns an unsightly 5.30 ERA and 1.77 WHIP with a career-worst 4.82 BB/9. Hammel will look to right the ship when he takes the hill for his next start Saturday versus Minnesota.
More News
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Still winless despite quality start Tuesday•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Roughed up in Wednesday's loss•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Goes five innings in 2017 debut•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Loses feel for changeup Sunday•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Gets through two scoreless innings Saturday•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Agrees to deal with Royals•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...