Royals' Jason Hammel: Lasts just three innings Sunday

Hammel (0-2) lasted just three innings, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five Rangers in Sunday's loss.

The right-hander delivered a terrible start at an inopportune time. With the Royals' bullpen already taxed from a 13-inning affair earlier in the series, Hammel dished the shortest outing for any Royals starter so far this season. Through four starts with his new team, the 34-year-old owns an unsightly 5.30 ERA and 1.77 WHIP with a career-worst 4.82 BB/9. Hammel will look to right the ship when he takes the hill for his next start Saturday versus Minnesota.