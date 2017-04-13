Royals' Jason Hammel: Roughed up in Wednesday's loss

Hammel (0-1) gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the A's.

The veteran righty has had an inauspicious beginning to 2017, allowing at least three runs in each of his two starts so far and posting a 6:6 K:BB in 9.2 innings. Hammel threw just 55 of 94 pitches for strikes Wednesday and put at least one baserunner aboard in every inning he pitched, which isn't exactly a formula for success. He'll look to right the ship Tuesday at home against the Giants.

