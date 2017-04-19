Royals' Jason Hammel: Still winless despite quality start Tuesday

Hammel (0-1) allowed only one run on six hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings but came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

It's his first quality start of the season as Hammel has stumbled a bit out of the gates, posting a 4.60 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 9:& K:BB through his first 15.2 innings as a Royal. The veteran righty could have a tough time turning things around in his next start, though, as he'll face the Rangers in Arlington on Sunday.