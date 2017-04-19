Royals' Jason Hammel: Still winless despite quality start Tuesday
Hammel (0-1) allowed only one run on six hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings but came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Giants.
It's his first quality start of the season as Hammel has stumbled a bit out of the gates, posting a 4.60 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 9:& K:BB through his first 15.2 innings as a Royal. The veteran righty could have a tough time turning things around in his next start, though, as he'll face the Rangers in Arlington on Sunday.
More News
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Roughed up in Wednesday's loss•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Goes five innings in 2017 debut•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Loses feel for changeup Sunday•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Gets through two scoreless innings Saturday•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Agrees to deal with Royals•
-
Jason Hammel: Option declined, hits market•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...