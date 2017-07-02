Royals' Jason Hammel: Tagged with seventh loss Saturday
Hammel (4-7) allowed seven runs -- six earned -- on nine hits and two walks while striking out five batters through 5.1 innings during Saturday's loss to Minnesota.
This was a disappointing outing for Hammel, as he appeared to be trending in the right direction with three wins, a 2.51 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 7.0 K/9 over his prior five starts. That encouraging stretch also featured outings against Cleveland, Houston and Boston, so overreacting to Saturday's poor showing isn't encouraged. However, Hammel also owns a discouraging 5.08 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 7.1 K/9 for the season, so expectations should remain in check going forward. He also lines up for a daunting road start against the Dodgers next.
