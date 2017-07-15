Play

Royals' Jason Hammel: Takes no-decision in first start following break

Hammel allowed three runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings in a no-decision Friday against the Rangers.

Hammel was sharp, as he induced 18 swinging strikes, but he struggled to close out counts when he needed to. As a result, it took 108 pitches for him to record 17 outs, and he seemed to be tiring by the sixth inning, when Adrian Beltre tagged him for a three-run home run to blow up what had been a shutout through the first five. Hammel's ERA sits at 5.02.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast