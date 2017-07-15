Royals' Jason Hammel: Takes no-decision in first start following break

Hammel allowed three runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings in a no-decision Friday against the Rangers.

Hammel was sharp, as he induced 18 swinging strikes, but he struggled to close out counts when he needed to. As a result, it took 108 pitches for him to record 17 outs, and he seemed to be tiring by the sixth inning, when Adrian Beltre tagged him for a three-run home run to blow up what had been a shutout through the first five. Hammel's ERA sits at 5.02.