Royals' Jason Hammel: Takes no-decision in first start following break
Hammel allowed three runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings in a no-decision Friday against the Rangers.
Hammel was sharp, as he induced 18 swinging strikes, but he struggled to close out counts when he needed to. As a result, it took 108 pitches for him to record 17 outs, and he seemed to be tiring by the sixth inning, when Adrian Beltre tagged him for a three-run home run to blow up what had been a shutout through the first five. Hammel's ERA sits at 5.02.
More News
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Will start Friday against Tigers•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Fans seven in loss•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Tagged with seventh loss Saturday•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Works seven strong for fourth win•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Earns third win on Wednesday•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Fires strong start Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...