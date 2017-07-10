Royals' Jason Hammel: Will start Friday against Tigers

Hammel will take the mound Friday against Texas in the first game back from break, The Associated Press reports.

His 4-8 record and 5.04 ERA don't exactly scream success, but Hammel has been better of late. Outside of a July 1 implosion against Minnesota, the veteran has been strong since leaving May with a 6.18 ERA. The right-hander has logged quality starts in five of his last seven outings -- he'd managed just three in his first 10 games. Furthermore, Hammel owns a strong 37:9 K:BB over his last 43.2 innings. That's not to say jump aboard the train, but the 34-year-old isn't a bad option Friday against a Rangers club with the AL's second-worst team batting average (.240) through the first half.

