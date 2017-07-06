Royals' Jason Vargas: Allows six runs in no-decision
Vargas allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four batters through six innings during Wednesday's win over Seattle. He didn't factor into the decision.
This was just the second outing all season that Vargas has surrendered more than three runs. He was just recently named to the All-Star game for the first time in his career and is providing high-end fantasy results with a 12-3 record, 2.62 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. The veteran lefty's 6.6 K/9 is a little low, but his consistency to this point in the season helps mitigate his lack of punchouts. Vargas projects to face the Rangers at Kauffman Stadium in his next start.
