Royals' Jason Vargas: Collects 11th win Saturday

Vargas (11-3) allowed two runs on eight hits while striking out two across seven innings to earn the victory Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Vargas was touched up for single runs in the fourth and seventh innings, but otherwise had little trouble holding down the Blue Jays while receiving just enough run support for him to notch his 11th victory of the campaign. He's now collected victories in each of his last six starts while maintaining a 2.29 ERA, and he continues to be one of the very best pitching options in the fantasy world. He'll make his next start Friday against the Twins.