Royals' Jason Vargas: Fans nine in Wednesday's win
Vargas (3-0) tossed seven scoreless innings Wednesday, scattering four hits and striking out nine in a 2-0 win over the Giants.
He out-dueled Madison Bumgarner in this one, throwing 61 of 92 pitches for strikes, and Vargas now has an uncanny 0.44 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 23:2 K:BB through 20.2 innings on the season. The strikeouts are particularly, well, striking, as his fastball remains mired in the mid-80s and his career high in K/9 over a full season is just 6.5. His 13.4 percent swinging strike rate and 73.9 percent contact rate within the strike zone are so far removed from his career norms that, absent a significant change in his arsenal to explain them, a major and painful correction seems inevitable. In other words, enjoy the ride while it lasts, but don't get too attached to the veteran lefty. Vargas will next take the mound Monday on the road against the White Sox.
More News
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Wins first game in nearly two years•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Knocked around by M's on Thursday•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Tosses five scoreless to end lost season•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Lasts four innings in second start off DL•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Throws three innings in return from Tommy John•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Activated from DL for start•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...