Vargas (3-1) allowed three runs (four earned) on seven hits while walking none and striking out five over five innings in Monday's 12-1 loss to the White Sox.

Coming into this start, Vargas was sporting a major league-best 0.44 ERA and had allowed just one run in his three starts. That was due to change, so Monday's outing wasn't a total surprise. His ERA jumped up to 1.40 after the loss, and his current 9.82 K/9 is also due for some regression -- he owns a career 6.00 K/9. The veteran southpaw has shown he can be useful as a matchup streamer, but don't expect his hot start to 2017 to become the norm.

