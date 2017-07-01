Royals' Jason Vargas: Keeps on winning Friday

Vargas (12-3) allowed only one run on two hits and four walks over seven innings while striking out four in Friday's 8-1 win over the Twins.

The veteran lefty threw only 60 of 100 pitches for strikes but got plenty of run support en route to his AL-leading 12th win. Vargas has now delivered quality starts in an incredible 12 of 16 trips to the mound this year, and will get one more start Wednesday in Seattle before his almost certain appearance in the All-Star Game.