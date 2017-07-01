Royals' Jason Vargas: Keeps on winning Friday
Vargas (12-3) allowed only one run on two hits and four walks over seven innings while striking out four in Friday's 8-1 win over the Twins.
The veteran lefty threw only 60 of 100 pitches for strikes but got plenty of run support en route to his AL-leading 12th win. Vargas has now delivered quality starts in an incredible 12 of 16 trips to the mound this year, and will get one more start Wednesday in Seattle before his almost certain appearance in the All-Star Game.
More News
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Collects 11th win Saturday•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Continues hot streak with win over Angels•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Dazzles again Tuesday•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Slows down Astros on Wednesday•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Tosses shutout Friday•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Stays strong through May•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...