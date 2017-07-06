Royals' Jason Vargas: Makes first All-Star Game

Vargas was named an AL All-Star, and will compete in his first Midsummer Classic next week in Miami.

After Tommy John surgery limited the veteran to just 12 starts over the previous two years, Vargas has stormed back in a big way this season. Entering Wednesday, the southpaw led the AL in wins (12) and ERA (2.29). He also ranked in the league's top-10 for innings pitched (102) and WHIP (1.13). With a large sample size now in place, it's safe to say Vargas should be rostered across all formats.