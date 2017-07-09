Royals' Jason Vargas: Reaping rewards of post-surgery transformation
Vargas' 2015 Tommy John surgery resulted in small mechanical changes that have helped him become a frontline starter this year with the Royals, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
During the latter half of a grueling 14-month recovery process, pitching coach Dave Eiland noticed Vargas' release point had lowered from where it was prior to surgery. "When you come back from Tommy John," Eiland says, "sometimes your arm goes naturally to where it wants to go." As a result, the veteran left-hander was getting more movement on pitches and captured remarkable command of his arsenal. The first-half outcome in 2017 (a 12-3 record and league-leading 2.62 ERA) illustrates that Vargas' surgically repaired elbow has transformed into a dominant weapon against opposing hitters. It looks like fantasy owners can move past the veteran's mid-80s fastball with confidence that Vargas is the real deal.
