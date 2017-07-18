Royals' Jason Vargas: Shelled by Tigers in loss
Vargas (12-4) lasted just 2.2 innings while allowing six runs on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts in Monday's loss to Detroit.
Vargas out-pitched his 3.78 FIP by more than a full run in the first half, making him a strong candidate for regression. That regression came in a big way here, as he failed to last at least five innings for the first time in 18 appearances while tying season worsts in both runs and walks. He gave up a run in the first by walking Victor Martinez with the bases loaded and two outs, then surrendered two-run homers in both the second and third before being lifted from the contest. The southpaw will look to bounce back Saturday against a White Sox lineup that ranks 20th with 4.53 runs scored per game.
