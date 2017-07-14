Royals' Jason Vargas: Start pushed back to next week

Vargas, who was projected to be a part of this weekend's rotation against Texas, will have his next start pushed back to early next week against Detroit, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Manager Ned Yost said the decision was made in order to prevent any of his starters from going too long without pitching. By the time Vargas toes the rubber against Detroit, he will have not started a game in nearly two weeks, but apparently Yost thinks the veteran's 10-pitch All-Star Game effort on Tuesday counts for something. Not putting your best starter on the hill when possible seems a little shady, although there's been nothing to suggest anything is physically wrong with Vargas.