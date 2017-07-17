Royals' Jason Vargas: Will start Monday against Tigers

Vargas take the hill for his first start of the second half Monday against the Tigers, The Associated Press against Detroit.

Despite being the team's best pitcher to this point in the campaign, manager Ned Yost decided to hold Vargas out of the first series following the All-Star break. The AL's leader in wins (12)owns the league's second-best ERA (2.62), and he'll look to continue his stellar season against a Detroit lineup that's been quite good against southpaws in 2017.