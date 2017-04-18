Royals' Joakim Soria: Adjustments leading to better results
Soria, who's off to a much better start this season than last, has made mechanical adjustments to sharpen his control and liven up his pitches, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Leading up to 2016, Soria logged 202 saves over his first 444 MLB games; or, one save per 2.2 appearances. However, control problems led the right-hander to a career-worst 4.05 ERA over 70 games last year. Soria's walks per nine innings spiked to 3.6, his highest mark since 2013, when he was returning from his second Tommy John surgery. Although he hasn't fully repaired his command -- as evidenced by his five walks in six innings so far this season -- the 32-year-old's pitching coach, Dave Eiland, has noticed improvement in Soria's game. Eiland says that the reliever's front side has been "stronger," meaning he's keeping it closed longer and pitching downhill. As a result, the break on Soria's slider has been tighter, and the reliever's fastball has more life through the strike zone, too. "I see him staying behind the ball. That results in better stuff, later life, sharper command."
More News
-
