Soria was tagged with his fifth blown save of the year after allowing an eighth-inning, game-tying solo homer to Cody Bellinger in Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

The reliever entered Los Angeles on a six-game scoreless streak, but that ended in a big way Saturday. Soria continues to be a roller coaster ride in 2017, and despite managing 11 holds and four wins, he's likely not worth the headache in leagues that value setup men.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast