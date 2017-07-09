Soria was tagged with his fifth blown save of the year after allowing an eighth-inning, game-tying solo homer to Cody Bellinger in Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

The reliever entered Los Angeles on a six-game scoreless streak, but that ended in a big way Saturday. Soria continues to be a roller coaster ride in 2017, and despite managing 11 holds and four wins, he's likely not worth the headache in leagues that value setup men.