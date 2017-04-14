Soria needed just five pitches to record his only out Thursday against the A's to notch his first hold of the season.

Aside from a few walks, Soria has been unhampered through four appearances this year. Over 4.1 scoreless innings, the 32-year-old has allowed just one hit to go along with four punchouts. Soria had been one of MLB's better closers in late 2014 and all of 2015 before imploding last season, his first with the Royals. It's possible he could get back to dominating hitters in 2017, but opportunities to earn a significant amount of holds and a handful of saves could be limited considering his team doesn't appear to be very good so far.