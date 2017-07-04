Soria picked up his first save with a perfect ninth inning Monday against the Mariners.

Royals closer Kelvin Herrera had thrown on consecutive days, so the ninth fell to the setup man Soria on Monday. He handled the opportunity without issue. He has his ERA down to 3.34, and given his experience, the Royals would have an easy time counting on him in the closing role should Herrera fall to injury.

