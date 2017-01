Sanchez received a spring training invitation from the Royals on Saturday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez hasn't put up a BB/9 below 5.00 since 2010, so his primary goal in camp is to show he's capable of keeping the ball at least close to the strike zone. If he can, there might be a role on the Royals for him. If not, he'll likely go looking for yet another organization to take chance on him.