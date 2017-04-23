Bonifacio will play center field and bat third in the order Sunday against the Rangers, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Bonifacio has mostly played corner outfield in the minors the last couple of seasons, but he'll get the nod in center with Lorenzo Cain sitting out for rest purposes and the team lacking in other alternatives. More notable than Bonifacio's defensive assignment is his high placement in the order, however, which is a reflection of the Royals' struggles in producing runs this season. At this point, manager Ned Yost seems content to try out his younger options in more prominent spots in the lineup with the hope of injecting some life into the offense, so if Bonifacio is able to capitalize on the opportunity Sunday, he could bat in the heart of the order on a more regular basis.