Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Day off Friday
Bonifacio is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Dodgers.
Bonifacio will take a seat on the bench following two straight starts in the outfield. In his place, Whit Merrifield takes over in right while batting leadoff.
