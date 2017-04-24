Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Enjoys milestone day versus Rangers
Bonafacio went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, the first of his MLB career, in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.
After going 0-for-3 in his MLB debut on Friday night, Bonifacio collected a couple of milestones on Sunday. He singled in the first inning for his first career hit, then followed it up with his first big-league dinger in the third. The 23-year-old hit .314 with three homers and 12 RBI in 51 at-bats for Triple-A Omaha early this season. Through 18 games, the Royals sit in MLB's cellar for runs scored (46) and team batting average (.206). That said, manager Ned Yost will take offense from anyone who can provide it, and Bonafacio's performance on Sunday could earn him a few more chances than what was expected upon his call up.
