Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Goes 2-for-4 with two runs scored
Bonifacio went 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Bonifacio homered off Francisco Liriano in the first inning and came around to score in the fourth on Eric Hosmer's RBI single. June is a month Bonifacio would like to forget, as he entered Sunday's game with a slash line of .205/.295/.372. He is now batting .250 in 2017.
